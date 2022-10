Reuters report on their recent (September 30 - October 5) of expectations for sterling. On the parity by year-end question:

18 respondents gave this a low probability, one said very low

17 said it was high and one said very high

Nomura have 0.975 by year end:

"Where could GBP eventually fall? What we've witnessed is a record improvement in the USD's terms of trade – thanks to the U.S. becoming a net exporter of oil and LNG"

There is a link to the report, here, for more.