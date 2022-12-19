Its that time of year, looking back and looking forward. Reuters have this interesting piece up. Its not news really, but worth checking out:

The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year.

To become a net exporter of crude, the United States needs either to boost production or curtail consumption. U.S. petroleum demand is expected to rise 0.7% to 20.51 million bpd next year, so that means production would have to rise.

Here is the link for more, its not a long piece.