Richmond Fed manufacturing activity index

Prior month -10

Richmond Fed composite index -15

services index -10 versus -23 last month

manufacturing shipments -13 versus -7 last month

prices paid 4.95 versus 7.57 last month

prices received 5.39 versus 5.63 last month

employment 5 versus 0 last month

wages 17 versus 25 last month

availability of skills needed -7 versus -12 last month

new orders -29 versus -20 last month

backlog of orders -32 versus -31 last month

capacity utilization -15 versus -14 last month

vendor leadtime -15 versus -13 last month

local business conditions -27 versus -19 last month

capital expenditures -12 versus -2 last month

finished goods inventory 11 versus 19 last month

raw materials 18 versus 28 last month

equipment and software spending 1 versus -2 last month

service expenditures -5 versus -16 last month

6 month forward-looking:

prices paid 3.43 versus 3.2 last month

prices received 1.58 versus 2.6 last month

employment 13 versus 11

wages 45 versus 40

availability of skills needed 5 versus -4

shipments 10 versus 9 last month

new orders one versus -2 last month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Fifth District manufacturing firms experienced deteriorating business conditions in May. The composite manufacturing index fell from -10 in April to -15 in May, with declines seen in two of its three components - shipments and new orders. While the employment index showed a slight increase, firms continued to be pessimistic about local business conditions, as evidenced by falling indexes. Firms also reported consistent reductions in order backlogs and vendor lead times. Despite a significant decrease in the average growth rate of prices paid and a slight decline in the growth rate of prices received, firms expect these rates to moderate in the forthcoming year.

The Empire manufacturing in Philadelphia Fed indices showed weakening numbers as well in their regional indices.

