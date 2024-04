Prior month -11

Manufacturing index -7 versus -7 estimate (six months in a row below zero).

Services index -13 versus -7 last month

manufacturing shipments -10 versus -14 last month.

Employment -2 versus 0 last month.

Wages 16 versus 23 last month

prices paid 2.79 versus 3.22 last month.

Prices received 2.37 versus 2.23 last month.

New orders -9 versus -17 last month.

Backlog of orders -17 versus -25 last month.

Capacity utilization -5 versus -21 last month.

Capital expenditures -1 versus -9 last month.

Services expenditures -8 versus -17 last month.

Six-month forward:

Shipments 32 versus 19 last month.

Employment 3 versus 2 last month.

Wages 43 versus 44 last month.

Prices paid 3.29 versus 2.94 last month.

Prices received 2.29 versus 2.03 last month.

New orders 31 versus 19 last month.

Capital expenditures -1 versus zero last month.

Services expenditure -13 versus my 17 last month.

Manufacturing still week in Richmond. Prices were mixed. Shipments, new orders, backlog of orders all negative indicative of sluggish to contracting manufacturing in the region.,