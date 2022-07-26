Richmond Fed manufacturing composite index 0 vs -13 estimate and -9 (revised from -11) last month. That was the highest level since April
services index -13 vs. 0 last month
shipments +7 vs. -15 last month
new orders -10 vs. -20 last month
employment 8 vs. 16 last month
local business conditions -13 vs -32 last month
lender lead time 0 vs. 9 last month
capacity utilization -7 vs. -9 last month
backlog of orders -15 vs. -15 last month
capital expenditures 14 vs. 10 last month
finished goods inventories 0 vs. -3 last month
raw material inventories 3 vs. -7 last month
equipment and software spending 14 vs. 16 last month
wages 30 vs. 37 last month
availability of skills needed -19 vs. -12 last month
Conditions in the next 6 months -10 vs -28 last month
prices paid 12.49 vs. 12.88 last month
prices received a .92 vs. 10.31 last month
Re: prices expectations of the next 6 months:
prices paid 6.29 vs. 5.77 last month
prices received 4.46 vs. 4.86 last month
From the Richmond Fed:
The composite manufacturing
index rose from -9 in June to 0 in July, as two of
its three component indexes showed marked
improvement. The indexes for shipments and
volume of new orders rallied from -17 and -20 in
June to 7 and -10 in July, respectively. The third
component, the employment index, fell to 8 in July
from 16 in June.
The wage index remained
elevated, despite a downward shift, indicating that
a large share of firms continues to report
increasing wages.
Firms were also more optimistic about
conditions in the next six months as the
expectations index increased to -10 in July from
-28 in June.
There was further indication of supply chain relief
as the index for vendor lead time decreased again
in July and the indexes for raw materials and
finished goods inventories increased.
The average growth rate of prices paid and prices
received decreased in July.