3 month moving average of Richmond Fed manufacturing

Richmond Fed manufacturing composite index 0 vs -13 estimate and -9 (revised from -11) last month. That was the highest level since April

services index -13 vs. 0 last month

shipments +7 vs. -15 last month

new orders -10 vs. -20 last month

employment 8 vs. 16 last month

local business conditions -13 vs -32 last month

lender lead time 0 vs. 9 last month

capacity utilization -7 vs. -9 last month

backlog of orders -15 vs. -15 last month

capital expenditures 14 vs. 10 last month

finished goods inventories 0 vs. -3 last month

raw material inventories 3 vs. -7 last month

equipment and software spending 14 vs. 16 last month

wages 30 vs. 37 last month

availability of skills needed -19 vs. -12 last month

Conditions in the next 6 months -10 vs -28 last month

prices paid 12.49 vs. 12.88 last month

prices received a .92 vs. 10.31 last month

Re: prices expectations of the next 6 months:

prices paid 6.29 vs. 5.77 last month

prices received 4.46 vs. 4.86 last month

From the Richmond Fed:

The composite manufacturing index rose from -9 in June to 0 in July, as two of its three component indexes showed marked improvement. The indexes for shipments and volume of new orders rallied from -17 and -20 in June to 7 and -10 in July, respectively. The third component, the employment index, fell to 8 in July from 16 in June.

The wage index remained elevated, despite a downward shift, indicating that a large share of firms continues to report increasing wages.

Firms were also more optimistic about conditions in the next six months as the expectations index increased to -10 in July from -28 in June.

There was further indication of supply chain relief as the index for vendor lead time decreased again in July and the indexes for raw materials and finished goods inventories increased.

The average growth rate of prices paid and prices received decreased in July.

