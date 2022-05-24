Richmond Fed
Richmond Fed manufacturing index
  • Richmond Fed manufacturing index -9 vs. +9 estimate. Down from 14.0 last month.
  • services index 8 vs. 13 previously
  • manufacturing shipments for May -14 vs. 17 previously
  • new orders -16 vs. 6 last month
  • backlog of orders -15 vs. 6 last month
  • employment 8 vs. 22 last month
  • wages 41 vs. 41 last month
  • availability of skills needed -24 vs. -15 last month
  • average workweek -1 vs. 18 last month
  • prices paid 15.13 vs. 11.83 last month
  • prices received 9.57 vs. 80.93 last month
Richmond Fed
Richmond Fed business activity indexes

For the full report CLICK HERE

/ inflation 