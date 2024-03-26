Richmon Fed
  • Prior month -5
  • Services index -7 vs -16 for last month
  • Manufacturing shipments -14 vs -15 last month
  • Full report

Other details:

  • Employment 0 versus 7 last month
  • Wages 23 versus 22 last month
  • Prices paid 3.22 versus 3.52 last month
  • Prices received 2.23 versus 2.85 last month
  • New orders -17 versus -5 last month
  • Backlog of orders -25 versus -15 last month
  • Capacity utilization -21 versus -4 last month
  • Capital expenditures -9 versus -7 last month
  • Services expenditure -17 versus -11 last month
  • Equipment and software spending -6 versus 0 last month

This is a disappointing reading at a time when other manufacturing data has started to improve. It shows that it could be a bumpy ride.