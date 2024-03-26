- Prior month -5
- Services index -7 vs -16 for last month
- Manufacturing shipments -14 vs -15 last month
- Full report
Other details:
- Employment 0 versus 7 last month
- Wages 23 versus 22 last month
- Prices paid 3.22 versus 3.52 last month
- Prices received 2.23 versus 2.85 last month
- New orders -17 versus -5 last month
- Backlog of orders -25 versus -15 last month
- Capacity utilization -21 versus -4 last month
- Capital expenditures -9 versus -7 last month
- Services expenditure -17 versus -11 last month
- Equipment and software spending -6 versus 0 last month
This is a disappointing reading at a time when other manufacturing data has started to improve. It shows that it could be a bumpy ride.