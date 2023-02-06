I heard the sad news that Peter Wadkins died on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

He had a 48-year career in the FX market and was one of the all-time greats. Many will remember him for a 12-year stretch as a senior foreign exchange analyst at Thomson Reuters from 2006-2018. He was one of the first guys doing fast, blog-style coverage of the currency market on the FX Buzz beat. I read his stuff daily, especially on EUR and CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally i The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally i Read this Term and he had a wonderful, lively voice on the market and was a great technical analyst.

According to his LinkedIn, he started in the foreign exchange market all the way back in 1971 at Nat West in London, straight out of high school. He spent most of his career in New York and was President of Forex USA (now called the Financial Markets Association) and sat on the FX Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2000-2003.

A few years ago, me and him talked about joining ForexLive but, unfortunately, we couldn't make it work. It's a shame because many readers would have hugely benefited from his experience.

Condolences to his family and his long list of friends and acquaintances.