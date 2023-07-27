US equities have fallen into negative territory in a sharp reversal. There were some signs of profit-taking earlier but the heaviest selling came after a Nikkei report saying that today the Bank of Japan will discuss removing yield-curve control in what would be a hawkish move.

The S&P 500 opened 30 points higher but is now down by 26 points, or 0.6%. It hasn't closed 1% lower for 43 straight sessions.

The BOJ was the trigger here but it's been a one-way market for nearly two months so it doesn't take much to kick off some profit taking.