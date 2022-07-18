Wall Street ended last Friday with sharp gains, although it still wasn't enough to erase the weekly decline. But the turn in sentiment was encouraging as markets are now viewing that the Fed may not have the appetite to raise interest rates by 100 bps next week.

That is seeing the more positive mood carry over to the start of this week. Here's a look at US and European futures at the moment:

S&P 500 futures +0.4%

Nasdaq futures +0.7%

Dow futures +0.3%

Eurostoxx futures +0.5%

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%