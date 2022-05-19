European indices are also dragged down by over 1% mostly in the opening half-hour now. Meanwhile, we are also seeing a bid in bonds with 10-year Treasury yields down 2 bps to 2.864% on the day.

In FX, the dollar has pared some of its early declines to be little changed. If we get more shakiness in risk assets, it wouldn't be hard to see the dollar (and yen) take charge again surely. The franc is leading gains though, building on the back of the narrative here. USD/CHF is down 0.5% to 0.9820 on the day.