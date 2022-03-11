It's tough to reconcile the remark here, which is believed to be put out by Interfax.

If anything, I fear the details may not live up to the hype. I mean there are a few things to be wary about. What exactly are these "certain positive shifts"? If so, what does that mean for the situation on the ground? And from yesterday, high-level talks appear to still be going nowhere so what has happened in between that and now?

We can only wait and see but markets are jumping and that pretty much shows you how things are positioned at the moment.

EUR/USD moved up from 1.0980 to 1.1040 before keeping closer to 1.1000 again. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures moved up from 0.4% higher to 1.7% higher. Gold also fell from $1,990 to a low of $1,976.

It's a straightforward reaction but we'll see if there is any backing to it once the details surface.