The mood is improving at a rapid pace. S&P 500 futures are up 47 points to 3728, or 1.2%.

The bid in bonds is helping with US 10s down 10 bps to a session low at 3.85%. UK 10s are off the lows but still down 19 bps on the u-turn.

In FX, the US dollar is coming under broadening pressure with commodity currencies and the euro leading the way.

I think a combination of things are helping but Putin was just on the wires saying there's no need for significant strikes on Ukraine now.