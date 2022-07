Stocks are leaning more positively to start the day and bond yields are also higher as we get into the thick of things in European morning trade. S&P 500 futures have advanced to be up 0.3% now after being down slightly by 0.1% at the start of the session.

In turn, that is seeing the dollar slip a little alongside the yen. EUR/USD has moved up from around 1.0200 to 1.0250 while GBP/USD has pulled higher from 1.1980 to 1.2045 and are trading at session highs at the moment.