S&P 500 futures

This is building on the gap higher from the start of the day and is keeping broader market sentiment in a better spot to start European morning trade. S&P 500 futures are up 30 points, or 0.7%, currently as investors keep the faith after news that the US government has averted a shutdown at least for now. Adding to that is some better PMI readings from China over the weekend here.

In any case, this is keeping the dollar more mixed across the board now with the euro and pound holding mild gains against the greenback. But the dollar is still sitting just slightly higher against the likes of the yen and aussie.