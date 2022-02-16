The market will continue to watch out for Russia-Ukraine headlines but the general undertone is that one could expect tensions to ease although there is no definitive certainty on that.

US futures are a little lower after yesterday's gains, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.1%. On equities, one has to consider that even without the whole Russia-Ukraine situation, stocks are facing plenty of challenges on their own against a backdrop of rising inflation and central banks tightening.

So, perhaps any notion that equities will rebound strongly even if and when this whole saga ends isn't necessarily convincing.

Elsewhere, oil is flattish around $90.20 and gold is also little changed at $1,852 levels. In FX, major currencies are experiencing a snoozefest with dollar pairs keeping within 0.1% change of each other.