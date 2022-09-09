The dollar is slumping heavily into the final stretch of the week and that has seen equities build on the bounce over the past few sessions to push for a strong closing period before the weekend hits. US futures are higher and so are European indices as noted here but we are seeing risk gains extend to cryptos as well. Bitcoin is up over 6% on the day to $20,640 after having been as low as $18,530 during the week.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also benefiting strongly as it is up over 100 pips to near 0.6860 on the day with buyers putting up another staunch defense of the key trendline support level on the weekly chart: