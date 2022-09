Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

That's a good start as European stocks are looking to salvage something before the weekend comes along. The positive mood is also seen in US futures with S&P 500 futures now up 0.7% on the day. Nasdaq futures are up 0.9% and Dow futures up 0.6% as well. This comes with the dollar nudging to the lows for the day as we get things going in Europe.