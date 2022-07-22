The Fed meeting will culminate with the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday at 2PM. The Fed is expected to add another 75 basis points which will get the target range for Fed Funds to 2.25% -2.5%. That also gets the rate to the neutral rate range implied by Fed officials. The Fed is on a mission toward above neutral as they look to snuff out inflation NOW.

In addition to the rate decision, the 2nd quarter GDP for the US will be released (it is the first cut or advanced reading), but it will show if the US went through back-to-back quarter declines which is technically needed to define a recession. The expectations is for a 0.4% gain, but the Atlanta Fed GDP-Now estimate is modeling a -1.6% decline in its latest results. The GDP will be released on Thursday at 8:30 AM ET.

The decision and the GDP will certainly shape the forex and other markets, but so will a slew of key earnings from some of the larger capitalized companies. The stronger dollar is likely to be a headwind for a number of those reporting.

Below is a list of those scheduled earnings.

Monday, July 25

Alphabet

Whirlpool

Tuesday, July 26

3M

GE

Corning

Kimberly Clark

McDonald's

Microsoft

Chipotle

General Motors

Coca-Cola

Stryker Corp.

Visa

Texas Instruments

Wednesday, July 27

Boeing

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boston Scientific

Kraft Heinz

Ford

General Dynamics

Meta-platforms

T-Mobile

Shopify

ServiceNow

Thursday, July 28

Southwest Airlines

Amazon

Apple

Intel

Merck and Company

Honeywell international

Pfizer

MasterCard

Friday, July 29

Phillips 66

Chevron Corp.

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

Exxon Mobil