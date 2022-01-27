The major US stock indices are closing lower after giving up earlier gains. The biggest decliner is the Russell 2000 which fell -2.25% today and is now 20.91% from its all time high.

The Dow is 7.17% from its all time high close

The S&P is down -9.8% from its all time high close

The Nasdaq is -16.79% from its all time high close

For the day, the major indices all gave up solid gains

The Dow was up 605 points. It is closing down -7.32 points ro -0.02% at 34160.79

The S&P was up 79.46 points. It is closing down -23.42 points or -0.54% at 4326.50

The Nasdaq was up 223.80 points. It is closing down -189.3 points or -1.40% at 13352.79

Looking at the Russell 2000, it is trading at the lowest level since December 20, 2020. Its next target comes in at the 38.2% of the move up from the March 2020 low at 1889.67.