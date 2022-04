Unlike on Friday where there was wholesale selling, there are pockets of life in stocks.

Earlier, tech made a brief stand and the Nasdaq traded in positive territory (down 0.2% now). This time it's value as the Russell 2000 trades to the highs of the day. The index is down 0.3% at 1933 after falling as low as 1908.

All this to show off the Russell 2000 chart, which is holding precariously above the lows of the year.