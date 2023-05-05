Russia Accumulated Billions Of Rupees, Now Needs To Convert Them Into Other Currencies
-
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: We Accumulated Billions Of Rupees In Indian Banks, We Need To Convert Them Into Other Currencies
Ryan Paisey
Friday, 05/05/2023 | 07:56 GMT-0
05/05/2023 | 07:56 GMT-0
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: We Accumulated Billions Of Rupees In Indian Banks, We Need To Convert Them Into Other Currencies
This follows yesterday's news that..
India and Russia have suspended efforts to settle bilateral trade in rupees, after months of negotiations failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers, two Indian government officials and a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW