There was a very late bid in the oil market today that may have materialized as major events started to unfold in Russia.

In a video last week, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to say that his 25,000 strong militia was heading to Moscow to oust the leadership of the defense ministry.

"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance... We will consider anyone who tries to resist a threat and quickly destroy them," he said.

Not surprisingly, Russian officials didn't take that well and today accused Prigozhin of armed mutiny.

They appear to be genuinely afraid of some kind of civil war after the deputy commander of Russia's forces said in a video to "stop the columns and return them to their permanent bases."

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) also released a statement saying not to obey “Criminal and Dangerous Orders by Yevgeny Prigozhin and to assist the Russian Armed Forces and FSB in apprehending him alongside other Wagner Commanders.”

Along with that, there are all kinds of rumours about what's happening on the ground.

This could amount to nothing or to civil war but keep a very close eye on Russia this weekend.