There's a lot of talk about Russian shelling humanitarian corridors. Maybe I'm naive but I have a hard time imagining a regular soldier in any army firing on a humanitarian convoy.

These things are brutally difficult to manage and there's always the temptation for sides to reposition or gain some kind of advantage during a ceasefire.

I'm not sure this changes anything with the war (and markets) but at least it's a window to a bit of good news in the world. Or at least it is if it works. Some of the images out of Ukraine are haunting.