Russia has blocked the use of Facebook in it country. Needless to say, the intention is to stop the flow of information to it's people. The price of Meta is down $2.40 or -1.18% at $200.57.

As each day goes by, it becomes more and more apparent that Putin does not care.

Banning FB/Meta is nothing, and certainly not unexpected.

So what are Putin's goals (some thoughts)

  • Overtake all of Ukraine. Control their agriculture market. Look to continue country grab over time..
  • Squeeze oil and weaken Europe/US which leads to a market crash
  • Squeeze supply of agriculture and destabilize global supply chain problems further
  • Send global inflation soaring
  • Provoke retaliation from NATO/west and a full fledged war
  • Destabilize Europe and US internally.
  • Destabilize/hack the internet and with it critical infrastructure systems

The West's goals:

  • Squeeze Russian economy that leads to their own revolution
  • Have revolution remove Putin
  • Get back to normalcy with a new regime
  • Impose safeguards that will prevent from happening again