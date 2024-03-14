Website 'Foreign Policy' with report, citing unnamed Western officials:

Russia has moved tactical nuclear weapons from its own borders into neighboring Belarus, several hundred miles closer to NATO territory

The move, which Putin first announced in June of last year, is likely aimed at ramping up pressure on NATO’s eastern flank.

top NATO officials insist that the move doesn’t drastically change the nature of Russia’s military threats to NATO

More on the threat:

“The Russians can reach any place in NATO with nuclear missiles with what they have on their own territory,” said Rose Gottemoeller, a former top U.S. arms control envoy and deputy secretary-general of NATO. “It does not change the threat environment at all. So it is purely a political message.”

