There is no invasion of Ukraine in plans

Russian has not seen full intention from US to stick to indivisibility principle of security

Expects specific proposals from US and NATO regarding no further eastward enlargement

Re-escalation requires that Ukraine comply with Minsk agreements and no more weapons should be delivered

Arms control issues can't be considered separately from other topics

This hints that Russia isn't satisfied with what it's gotten in terms of concessions so far. That doesn't mean it will go to war over it but that's certainly not a clear path to deescalation.