Last week a key oil terminal was ordered to stop exports:

That court order has been overturned, allowing exports to resume. (ps. this news was out overnight, its not fresh breaking now)

The CPC terminal is on Russia’s Black Sea.

It had been ordered to halt shipments for 30-days due to alleged environmental breaches.

it has three moorings, each of which can load up to around 953,000 barrels a day

usually two at a time are operational

In June loadings from two of three CPC moorings were halted as Russian authorities removed World War II mines in the area. Operations returned only on July 1.

