Last week a key oil terminal was ordered to stop exports:

That court order has been overturned, allowing exports to resume. (ps. this news was out overnight, its not fresh breaking now)

  • The CPC terminal is on Russia’s Black Sea.
  • It had been ordered to halt shipments for 30-days due to alleged environmental breaches.
  • it has three moorings, each of which can load up to around 953,000 barrels a day
  • usually two at a time are operational
  • In June loadings from two of three CPC moorings were halted as Russian authorities removed World War II mines in the area. Operations returned only on July 1.

Oil price update:

oil chart update 12 July 2022