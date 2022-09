This was touted yesterday here and the news is weighing slightly on risk sentiment as we look towards European trading. It's a signal that Russia is continuing to put its focus on the war in Ukraine but it is also perhaps a suggestion that there could be escalation in geopolitical risks/tensions elsewhere.

The uncertainty in itself is putting a dent on risk trades, with S&P 500 futures losing 15 points and erasing earlier gains while the dollar is up slightly across the board now.