Russia's defense ministry says all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo beginning at midnight tonight.

Further, ships flagged of other countries will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv and a number of sea areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea are declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.

This wasn't entirely unexpected but the language is particularly aggressive and that's helped to lift grain prices.