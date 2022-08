Russia plans to close down the Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days between August 31 and September 2.

For 'maintenance'. Once maintenance is complete Russia says gas flow will be restored to the current level of 33mn cubic metres per day. This is circa just 20% of Nord Stream’s capacity.

The closure will strangle the European gas market once again, continuing Russia's undeclared war on Europe.

The reasons for EUR/USD to hold above parity are diminishing further with this news.