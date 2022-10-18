Russian commander in Ukraine:

situation an area of the special operation is tense

Russian forces not aiming for rapid progress in Ukraine, seeking to minimize civilian casualties

further actions regarding Kherson to depend on current military and a tactical situation, it is complicated, difficult decisions cannot be ruled out

Russian installed Kherson administration chief announces "organized displacement"of civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro River

Kherson is one of the 4 annexed regions that Putin claimed. However, there continues to be heavy fighting in the region. The presence of Ukrainian forces on land that Putin has announced to have annexed gives justification to Putin for escalating the conflict there.