Just noting the result of Russia's election. No surprise, Putin gets another six year term.

He's giving a speech in which he continues to promise war, saying we have to defend with weapons.

I know this triggers people to defend Putin, but he is a wanted war criminal, for crimes against children. Disgusting stuff to be defending, but there you go!

Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, born on 7 October 1952, President of the Russian Federation, is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute).

The big drop in the Ruble in early 2022 was on the Ukraine invasion. RUB as since stabilised: