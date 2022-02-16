Russia's strong forex liquidity, reserves and wealth fund should act as financial shield against sanctions

Idea of cutting Russia from SWIFT system seems to be off the table for now

But Moscow ready to use its own banking messaging tools if needed

Possible sanctions on Russian debt are unpleasant but not "fatal"

Russia to make sure that all transactions with depositors are honoured if sanctions target Russian banks

Warns that global energy prices will soar if sanctions hit Russian energy sector

This is quite an interesting set of remarks. It is as though they are talking this up as a signal of intent that the threat of any attack isn't off the table for the time being.