Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Will Speak By Phone With U.S. Blinken On Feb. 1 - Tass

~ We will be looking for Russia's response to the US/NATO proposals, and then the next steps in the Rusia/Ukraine situation

Reuters are reporting that the United States and its allies have prepared a list of Russian elites in or near Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to hit with economic sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday. "The individuals we have identified are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making or are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin's destabilizing behavior," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.