Kommersant (Russian media) say that a meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russia's Putin could happen in coming weeks. the meeting would be contingent on completion of work on a ceasefire agreement.

The item cites the head of Zelensky's office.

--

Even if the report is accurate the prospect of a ceasefire is a long way off. Russia's negotiations are merely a sta;lling tactic and not in good faith.

--

Kommersant is a national daily newspaper in Russia.