Russian Communist Party leader Zyuganov said Putin will announce an important decision on Donbas on Feb 20.

The Duma on Tuesday backed a resolution calling for diplomatic recognition of Eastern Ukraine's pro-Russian Donbas. Presumably, this will be whether or not Putin backs that decision.

Zyuganov is not an ally of Putin but he ran for President 4 times, including a controversial loss to Yeltsin. However he has advocated for the annexation of Donbas.