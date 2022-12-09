A piece from Energy Intelligence:

discounts for Russian Urals and Espo crudes have widened since an EU ban on Russian crude imports and G7 price cap took effect on Dec. 5.

big buyers of Russian oil like India and China get more leverage to negotiate lower prices with Moscow.

Urals crude at Baltics ports this week was assessed at $45/bbl, a discount of more than $30 versus dated Brent

Export grade Espo in Asia flipped to an $11/bbl discount to dated Brent from a premium of a few dollars earlier.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Urals sold at a discount of about $2/bbl or so to dated Brent and Espo at a steady premium.

Much more info at the link above. Worth a read.

"What!!! ... You sold it how cheap???"