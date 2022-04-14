This news has been about for a few hours, just an update with the ;latest.

Russian media says the ship was damaged by an ammunition explosion when a fire broke out on board.

500 crew “completely evacuated”.

On the other side, though, the governor of Odessa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes, two Ukraine-made Neptune anti-ship missiles

reports suggest the warship was “distracted” by a Ukrainian drone as it was being targeted by the shore-based anti-ship missiles.

Neither side's explanation for the severe damage to the ship has been verified as yet.