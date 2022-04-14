This news has been about for a few hours, just an update with the ;latest.
Russian media says the ship was damaged by an ammunition explosion when a fire broke out on board.
- 500 crew “completely evacuated”.
On the other side, though, the governor of Odessa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes, two Ukraine-made Neptune anti-ship missiles
- reports suggest the warship was “distracted” by a Ukrainian drone as it was being targeted by the shore-based anti-ship missiles.
Neither side's explanation for the severe damage to the ship has been verified as yet.