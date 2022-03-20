There was continued heavy Russian military action in Mariupol this weekend.

According to Tass, the Russian Defense Ministry:

calls on Ukrainian 'nationalists' in Mariupol, to lay down arms

offers a safe passage out on March 21

says 59,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol in the past three days

Ukraine has until early hours of March 21 to give its answer on surrendering Mariupol

offers humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine's Mariupol to both the East and West

says that more than 330,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine since the start of operation

there is a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine's Mariupol, blames Ukrainian nationalists

Meanwhile Ukraine says:

7295 people were evacuated from cities on a Sunday, four humanitarian corridor doors worked

plans to send nearly 50 buses on Monday to evacuate people from Mariupol region

Earlier, Ukraine's Zelensky said

Kremlin is talking about the final solution of the Ukrainian issue like Nazis talked about European question

mediation can be between countries and not between good and evil

we know that Israel air defenses the best in the world and could protect us

He's"ready for negotiations"with Russian PresidentPutinbut warned that if they fail "that would mean that this is a third World War."

He reiterated his requirements: The end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.

The war rages with little in the way of solutions.

