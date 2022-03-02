I don't think we're anywhere around that ballpark yet but it is best to remember that as Putin gets pushed back against the wall, there is that sense of unpredictability in how he is going to fight back.

Obviously, any nuclear threats or a war of epic proportions would be best avoided but we'll see.

Lavrov also adds that Russia is ready for a second round of talks with Ukraine but the latter is playing for time at the request of the US. That's funny. You would think it would be other way around as Moscow continues to try and lay siege on Kyiv.

