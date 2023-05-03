Russia's Novak is on the wires tried to slow the falling crude oil:

  • Fall in oil prices requires detailed study for possible OPEC+ response
  • Maybe oil price fall will be short-term

Oil has been slumping due to concerns about the economy as U.S. politicians discuss ways to avoid a debt default, and investors anticipate more rate hikes globally. Prices were also affected by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's statement that the government could run out of money within a month, the ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector, and signs of emerging cracks in the labor market. Additionally, concerns about diesel demand and weakening prospects from the world's two largest economies, China and the U.S., contributed to the decline in oil prices.

Earlier today the weekly inventory data showed: