Russian Deputy PM Novak is saying:
- Ban on Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for global market
- Europe is pushing us toward an embargo on gas deliveries through ignored tree and one, but we are not taking this decision yet
- Nobody would benefit from an embargo on the gas deliveries through Nordstrom one
- Replacing Russian oil deliveries to Europe would take more than a year.
- Embargo on Russian oil could push prices over $300 per barrel.
- Has information provocations being planned against Ukrainian as transport system.
- Russia knows where it would redirect oil to if Europe and the United States refuse it.
Meanwhile the price of crude oil settles at $119.40 per barrel. That's up $3.72 or 3.22%. The new high price for the cycle reached $130.50. The low price today reached $115.54.