Russian Deputy PM Novak is saying:

Ban on Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for global market

Europe is pushing us toward an embargo on gas deliveries through ignored tree and one, but we are not taking this decision yet

Nobody would benefit from an embargo on the gas deliveries through Nordstrom one

Replacing Russian oil deliveries to Europe would take more than a year.

Embargo on Russian oil could push prices over $300 per barrel.

Has information provocations being planned against Ukrainian as transport system.

Russia knows where it would redirect oil to if Europe and the United States refuse it.

Meanwhile the price of crude oil settles at $119.40 per barrel. That's up $3.72 or 3.22%. The new high price for the cycle reached $130.50. The low price today reached $115.54.