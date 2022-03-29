Russia's top negotiator says:
- de-escalation around Kyiv and Chernihiv does not mean a cease-fire
- still a long way to go until mutually acceptable agreement with Ukraine is reached
Early today CNN reported that Russia was beginning to withdrawal troops around Kyiv which coupled with the hopes for a peace agreement has increased risk flows today:
- Dow industrial average up 255 points or 0.73%
- S&P is up 34.37 points or 0.75%
- NASDAQ index is up 168 points or 1.17%
- Russell 2000 is up 42.46 points or 2.04%