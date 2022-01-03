Happy New Year, everyone! And just like that, another year has passed.

It's a brand new year now but we're still mired by the same old issue over the past two years. The pandemic.

Sure, we all have our own ways in learning how to live with it and how to move forward. But it sure is still a different world out there compared to 2019.

It's always nice to start a new trading month/year on a Monday, so at least there's that. However, conditions are still fairly illiquid as we go through the handover from Asia to Europe today.

The thing to watch in the first few days this week is if any of the "trends" established during the Christmas to New Year's period can stay the course. That before we move on to the NFP focus on Friday.