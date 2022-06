Calls on all partners to avoid unjustified restrictive trade measures that risk food insecurity

Stands by commitment to keep food and agricultural markets open

Calls on those partners with large food stockpiles to make them available without distorting markets

So much fluff. And this just adds to the proposal to put a price cap on Russian oil, which I still don't get how they are going to go about it. Good luck trying to convince India or China to get on board for that.