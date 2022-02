According to US satellite company Maxar, Russian ground forces continue to move close to Kyiv on Monday.

Russian military convoy near Kiev stretches over 17 miles along the eastern edge of Antonov airport

Meanwhile the Russian Foreign Ministry says that German's decision to supply Ukraine lethal weapons is "outrageous". HMMMM.

Finally, the Russian Cenbank has decided not to resume trading on March 1 on stocks and derivatives sections of Moscow exchange.