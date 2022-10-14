We are seeing some additional volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term as the Friday progresses closer toward the London/European close.

The Michigan preliminary consumer confidence report through a monkeywrench into the markets. Inflation expectations with higher. The index was also higher.

As a result we are now seeing the 10 year yield move back toward the 4.00% level. Yesterday peaked at 4.08%. The low yield today reached 3.85%.

US stocks have rotated back to the downside.

Dow industrial average -175 points or -0.59% at 29862

S&P index -48 points or -1.31% at 3621

NASDAQ index -183 points or -1.71% at 10466

The USD is moving higher and is now the strongest of the major currencies.

The GBPUSD is the biggerst mover. The USD is up 1.30% vs. the GBP and near 1% vs. the AUD. The USDJPY is up 0.77% as it reaches the highest levels going back to 1990. The USDJPY is trading at its highs at 148.36 as I type.

USDJPY is running to the upside

The GBPUSD (see chart below) has not reacted positively to the UK political moves. The GBPUSD is trading back below its 200 hour moving average at 1.1189. The 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.11191 and would be the next downside target. Yesterday, the price low bottom near the that moving average level (and the 38.2% of the move up from the September low). Traders will be watching the 1.12109 to 1.1244 area as resistance now. Stay below is more bearish..

GBPUSD moves below its 200 hour moving average