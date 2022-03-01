>
Sen Rubio: Russia has committing war crimes. We need to continue to sustain pressure.
- Putin will never win
- We need to continue to impose
- this has to be the most expensive adventurism in the modern history of world because if we don't he will continue to do it, and if it isn't other countries will do it as well
- Russia has massive problems economically. We have to make for that pressure is sustained
- when you are nuclear weapons power, the options
your adversaries have against you are quite limited
- A shooting war between NATO and the US to put this in World War III
- The world is trying to do everything it can for Ukraine and punish Russia
- We should cut off energy flows with Russia
- US should produce more oil in the US and lift restrictions
- US needs to get back to 2019 when we were exporting more than we were importing
- Want to hear the Pres. say in State of Union that we get back to 2019/2020 production and reduce imports of Russian oil
- We need to move to less carbon fuels, but we can't stop oil production without having the technology to provide the alternative
- China is supportive of new global order where great powers have spheres of influence
- China intends to do what Russia is doing in Taiwan
