A senior Chinese Communist Party official, Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the Party's office for financial and economic affairs, was reported in State Media today with some supportive remarks on the economy:

China should set its 2024 fiscal deficit and special local government bonds at appropriate levels and optimise the structure of fiscal expenditure

China should keep consumer prices at a moderate and appropriate level, neither too low or too high

These comments are non-controversial and lacking in detail, but the sentiment is supportive.